Los Angeles (CNN): Just because you loved her, Drake, it doesn’t mean that Celine Dion wants her face on your body. The singer has asked her fellow Canadian to not get a Celine Dion tattoo.

“Please, Drake, I love you very much,” Dion said during an interview with iHeartRadio Canada. “Can I tell you something? Don’t do that.”

Drake is well known for getting tats of muses and musical influences. The rapper has two tattoos of singer Sade on his torso and has expressed a desire to add Dion to his collection.

But Dion would rather pass and had a message for Drake: “You can write me love letters. You can send me autographs for my kids. You can come and visit.”

“I can have you home for lunch or dinner. We can go for a drink,” she added.” We can sing together. Whatever you want to do. I can talk to your mother. Whatever you want, but please...”

The singer’s reasoning is that she doesn’t think her face will age well on Drake’s body as time goes on. “As time goes, as you go older, you too - when time comes my face will go longer and it will go not prettier,” she said. “Please don’t tattoo. If you do it, just do a fake one.”

Taylor Swift cancels concert amid animal rights criticism

MELBOURNE (BBC): Taylor Swift has cancelled her performance at the Melbourne Cup horse racing event in Australia. The Cup announced Swift as its headline act earlier this month, but cancelled on Saturday, citing scheduling issues.

The singer had been criticised by animal rights groups, who accused her of “endorsing animal abuse”.

Six horses have died at the Cup since 2013, including one horse who was euthanised on the course last year after fracturing his shoulder. The Cup’s organisers have not confirmed who will replace Swift as the headline act on 5 November. On Saturday, Mushroom Events said in a statement that “changes to [Swift’s] Asian promo schedule have made it logistically impossible for her to be here” for the Cup. But the Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses, the group that led calls for a boycott, believes Swift cancelled as a result of their campaign.

In a petition posted last week, the group said the singer was “either completely unaware of the cruel reality of horse racing or she has put money before compassion by agreeing to perform” at the races. “If she cares at all about other animals the way she appears to care about cats, she will cancel her show and use her voice to make a strong statement that animal abuse is unacceptable,” they added.

Victoria Racing Club’s CEO Neil Wilson said Swift’s cancellation would be “disappointing for everyone”. But the Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses said they were “absolutely delighted with the news”.