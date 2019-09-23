Share:

KARACHI - A meeting was held to review and accelerate the overall tax collection situation across the province, chaired by the Minister of Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs, Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Director Generals Shabbir Ahmed Sheikh and Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers.

Briefing the meeting, Director General Excise and Taxation Shabbir Ahmed Sheikh said that the excise department receives tax revenue from Sindh Motor Vehicle Tax, Infrastructure Cess, Professional Tax, Cotton Fee, Property Tax, Entertainment Duty, etc and during the current financial year in the months of July and August, a total of 12172.986 million rupees have been received yet. Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the performance of the Excise Sindh Department in collecting taxes has been commendable and the department recovered over 100 percent taxes during the last financial year and this time also try to ensure that our performance and tax collection should be better than last year.