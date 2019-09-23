Share:

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah constituted on Monday monitoring committees comprising provincial ministers and advisers to oversee a cleanliness campaign launched in Karachi.

The month-long drive will be reviewed by these committees as a means of ensuring the drive's effectiveness. The ‘Clean My Karachi’ campaign was launched on Saturday.

Eighteen ministers and advisers have been assigned monitoring duties during the campaign. It is intended for them to submit a report to the CM on a daily basis.

Advisers to CM Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Syed Riaz Ahmed and Provincial Minister Owais Qadir Shah have been assigned to overlook the cleanliness drive in District South.

Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza, and advisers Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani and Rashid Hussain Rabbani will supervise the campaign in District Central.

Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Minister for Mines & Minerals Shabbir Ahmed Bijarani and Adviser to CM Syed Waqar Mehdi will oversee the arrangements in District West.

In District East, Sindh Minister for Agriculture Ismail Rahu, Minister for Rehabilitation Faraz Ahmed Dero and Special Assistant to CM Qasim Naveed Qamar have been tasked to monitor the cleanliness drive.

Three provincial ministers, including Minister for Excise & Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh and Minister for Industries & Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, will oversee the arrangements in District Korangi.

Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, Minister for Information Technology Taimur Talpur and Special Assistant to CM Nawab Wassan will supervise the campaign in District Malir.

Karachi has long been called one of the world's most polluted cities, with a dysfunctional sanitation and waste disposal system that has compromised public hygiene. An invasion of the city by a booming fly population and a dengue epidemic has made measures like the drive by the Sindh government necessary to ensure the city's health.