KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the second day of his month-long ‘Clean My Karachi’ drive said that 7,152 tons of garbage has been lifted on the first day while the second day started with removing of heavy stones and boulders from 24 dia sewer line at Malir 15 stuffed by ‘so-called owners and the friends of Karachi’ just to fail his campaign.

Talking to media during his visit to the city along with provincial ministers, commissioner Karachi and other civic bodies officials, he said that a MNA had staged sit-in at the site of Malir 15 halt and some people have reported him that they had stuffed heavy stones and boulders into the manhole of 24 dia so that entire Malir and Quaidabad area, including main Shahrarh-e-Faisal could be turn into a pool of gutter sewer. “These are the friends of Karachi and owner of the city, he said in a taunt and added “These people are enemies of Karachi and Karachiites, therefore they are playing with them.”

“I telling you loudly that my intentions are very clear, I am serving people of this city with my heart and soul, therefore your conspiracies won’t work,” he said and directed police present on the occasion to start arresting such enemies of the city and keep him posting their photos, affiliations and details which he’ll tweet to show their true face to the people of Pakistan.

BRIEFING

Briefing the chief minister, Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah said that apart from tractors and trollies, 212 dumpers were used in the cleanliness drive in which 1263 workers participated. These dumpers made some 848 trips and transported 7152 tons of garbage to the temporary GTS set up in the city. The chief minister said that if the pace of lifting garbage at 7152 tons a day was made the 30-day progress would reach to 214,560 tons. “This is a good pace and I appreciate the administration, DMCs and officers of other civic agencies for their untiring work and I am sure this would change the outlook of the city,” he said.

VISIT

The chief Minister started his visit from Lyari and visited different localities and met with people who were busy in their Sunday shopping. People requested him to expedite the ongoing development works in the area. The chief minister inspected on-going development works of laying gutter lines and construction of road in Nayaabad area.

When he was going to Lakri Gondal area to see the temporary GTS he stopped at DIG CIA office. He called a policeman and gave him a message for the DIG CIA to get his area cleaned. ‘I am surprised you do not bother to clear the area leading to your office,” he said and ordered him to remove of-road/old vehicles from the area and keep it completely clean.

The chief minister moved on Machhar Colony and on the way, there was plot of KPT where heaps of garbage had been emerged due to negligence of the concerned authorities. He directed the Commissioner Karachi to take its photo and then remove garbage from here and make another photo and send them to KPT authorities with a letter that their work was being done by Sindh government and ask them to come over maintain their cleaned areas.

The chief minister along with his team went to Maripur where he notice trash was spread everywhere along the road. He directed the minister local government to activate the DMC and ask them apart to clean the area. He directed the DMC West to plant trees along the road. When the chief minister drive through the Hawks Bay road he was condemned vehicles and their abandoned frames were lying along the road. The chief minister expressed his displeasure and directed SSP West and DC West to remove these vehicles and report him. The chief minister also directed the administration to remove encroachments from Truck Stand and other areas and report him.

He visited Landfill Site near Musharraf Colony Mor (turning) and the Local Bodies staff deputed their told the chief minister that they had received 14 dumpers on Saturday evening. The chief minister directed them to keep record of each and every vehicle, its trips and the weight of the garbage it was downloading there. After completing the visiting of District West, the chief minister moved to Malir where just after showing choked gutter to media at Malir-15 moved to Bhains Colony. On the way the chief minister stopped at Quaidabad Bridge from where garbage was being lifted. The chief minister directed the DC Malir to clean area under the bridge and did not allow encroachment under it. He also asked him to manage bus stop a little away from the bridge.

The chief minister went to Bhains Colony and at railway Crossing near Machine Tool factory, the chief minister was received by party workers in a large number. The party workers of Malir District had party flags in their hands and raised slogans for Bilawal Bhutto, Murad Ali Shah, Murtaza Baloch and other party workers.

The chief minister inspected garbage lifting work at Bhains Colony and met with the people of the area. The people of the area requested the Chief Minister to get them constructed Mehran Highway. Murad Ali Shah said that Malir needed much development than other districts of the city. “I am on it and would launch special development works in the area,” he said.