Islamabad - To determine the water availability and shortages for the upcoming Rabi season the meeting of the IRSA’s Technical committee has been convened on September 25 while the advisory committee of the authority is likely to meet early next month.

The water availability position is better than last year as 8 MAF water was stored in the reservoirs during this time of the season while this year there is 11.06 MAF water available in the dams, official source told The Nation.

The meeting of the Technical Committee will discuss the water availability for the Rabi season on September 25 and will forecast the shortage for the upcoming season. The meeting will be chaired by IRSA Director Regulation and will be attended by the representatives of provinces and WAPDA.

However the final decision in this regard will be taken by the IRSA’s advisory committee which is likely to meet on October 1st. The advisory committee meets with Chairman IRSA in chair while its other members include the provincial member of the authority.

The source said that in previous year there was 35 percent water shortage during Rabi season, however this year it is expected that there will be 15 to 20 percent shortage.

The source said that currently the provinces are getting water as per their intends and there is forecast of light rain by the end of month which will further improve the situation.

The Water Accord 1991 empowered IRSA to determine water availability in the country and provincial share twice a year, once for Kharif season and the other for RABI season. Rabi season starts from October 1st, while Kharif starts from April 1st. Since Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were exempted from cuts in the share, the shortage in water would be distributed between Sindh and the Punjab.

As per the data shared by IRSA, the total inflows on Sundays were 143500 cusecs while total outflows were 213800 cusecs. Inflows in river Indus at Tarbela were 87500 cusecs and outflows 135000 cusecs, inflows in Kabul at Nowshera were 14300 cusecs and outflows were 14300 cusecs, inflows in Jhelum at Mangla were 12200 cusecs and outflows were 35000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala inflows were 29500 cusecs and outflows were 5000 cusecs.

As of September 22, the total water stored in the reservoirs was 11.06 MAF. About the reservoir level the data reveals that Tarbela against the minimum operating level of 1392 feet is presently at 1538.28 feet. The maximum conservation level of Tarbela 1550 feet and the live storage on Sunday was 5.383 MAF.

Mangla against the minimum operating level of 1050 feet is presently at 1217.65 feet. The maximum conservation level of the reservoir is 1242 feet and on Sunday live storage was 5.517 MAF.

Chashma against the minimum operating level of 638.15 feet is presently at 646.40 feet. The maximum conservation level of Chashma is 649 feet and the live storage on Sunday was 0.166 MAF.