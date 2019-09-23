Share:

Islamabad - The Defence Housing Authority (DHA) has organised a cycle race to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren. The purpose of the race was to give message to all over the world that we all stand with people of Kashmir. Brig Tariq Saeed SI (M) talked about the struggles of people of Kashmir for freedom and justice. He also urged to continue healthy sports activities for showing solidarity with Kashmiris.

Cash awards, medals and trophies were awarded to winners of five different categories, which include men, women, girls U/15, boys U/15 and kids U/10.

On this occasion DHA Secy Col.Ahsan, Brig Shar Baz, Director Admin Col Adeeb, Director Marketing Mohsin Aziz, Maj Aftab, Maj Imran Hasmi and Pakistan Cycle Federation President Azhar Ali Shah were also present on this occasion.

Col Inamullah Khan presented the race report and gave details of ADHA vision to move club level sports to National and International level. The next step will be National Level Squash Championship in October. The ADHA has the desire to support more national events. The men’s race was conducted here from Faisal Masjid to DHA 2. While other events of women and children were held within DHA.

In the men’s race, Usman won Gold medal, Aqib Shah won Silver medal and Habib won Bronze medal. In the women’s race, Ushna Baber won Gold medal, Mehroz Baber won Silver medal and Qudsiah won Bronze medal. In the boys U-15, Saleem Anjum won Gold, Moeez won Silver and Sheyar won Bronze medal.

In the girls U-15, Liaba Asif got Gold, Anay Asif got Silver and Gul Wara claimed Bronze medal. In the kids U-10, Aden Jamil won Gold, Ismail won Silver and Sofia got Bronze medal.