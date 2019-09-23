Share:

SIALKOT-Sialkot District Police Officer Mustansar Feroz has dismissed from service Sub-Inspector Pervaiz Akhtar and three assistant sub inspectors (ASIs) Mian Sadique, Murad Ali and Yaseen Sarfraz on charges of corruption and dereliction of duty.

The DPO also reverted Inspector Rana Sajid Mehmood to the rank of sub inspector and sub inspector Gulzar Ahmed to ASI rank besides, sending sub inspector Rana Gulzar Ahmed, ASI Mian Shafiq and head constable Sajjad Akhtar on compulsory retirement on corruption and power abuse charges.

The DPO also sent ASI Ashraf and constable Ashiq Hussain on compulsory pension besides announcing cut in the two months salary of constable Adil Hafeez, traffic Wardens - Mubashar Hussain and Salahuddin besides forfeiting their two years service on bribery, corruption and negligence charges.