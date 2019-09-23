Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that hard work, judicious utilization of available resources and sincere leadership are key to development and progress of any nation.

Addressing the participants of 111th National Management Course and Sri Lankan civil officers in Islamabad on Monday, Arif Alvi said that discharging of duties by civil servants with best of abilities and honesty holds key importance for progress.

He said that an efficient and impartial civil service is the centerpiece of a vibrant system of governance. Role of the senior civil servants as leaders and custodians of state interests carries a special importance, he added.

The President advised the officers to keep the betterment of the people in their minds and they should always work toward improving the public service delivery.

Addressing the Sri Lankan civil officers, he hoped that the training course would enhance their capabilities and help them in discharging their official responsibilities in an efficient manner.

Replying to a question on prevailing situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Arif Alvi said that fascist Indian leadership is persecuting minorities and hinduizing India. Minorities in India have been living in constant fear, he added.

To yet another question regarding the economic challenges, the President said that the government multiple economic challenges, but it had taken concrete measures to redress these issues. Resultantly, trade deficit has narrowed down, number of income tax filers have been increased significantly which would auger well for the documentation of country's economy.