KARACHI - An estate agent was gunned down in an overnight drive-by shooting by unidentified assailants in Karachi, police said on Sunday.

The attack which also wounded a woman happened in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 12 area when two motorcyclists opened fire at a car near Kamran Chowrangi.

According to details, there were three women and a man in the car. The gunmen, after chasing them for some time, opened fire at the car as it drove past Kamran Chowrangi. The man died on the spot, while one of the women in the car was wounded.

The deceased and the wounded were shifted to a nearby private hospital.

The deceased identified as Sulaiman worked as an estate agent, police said. The injured woman was identified as Maria.

Police further said the attackers fired five to six bullets from a 30-bore pistol on the car, the official said. One of the gunmen was wearing a helmet and the other hid his face with a mask, he added.

Authorities added it was an incident it was an incident of targeted killing as the gunmen did not rob anything from the passengers in the car.