LAHORE - Ambassador of Portuguese Republic in Pakistan Paulo Neves Pocinho called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday.

They discussed regional situation with focus on Kashmir and war on terrorism.

Talking to Portuguese envoy, Sarwar said that a fascist government in India had threatened the regional as well as global peace by changing the status of Kashmir and clamping curfew in the held valley. He said that international community must play it role to resolve the Kashmir issue. “Pakistan is a peaceful country, which sacrificed a lot for the world peace,” he said.

Sarwar also told the Portuguese ambassador that environment in Pakistan was conducive for foreign investment and business activities. “I hope that Portuguese investors and businessmen will benefit from the investment and business friendly environment in Pakistan,” he said.

Also, the governor had a meeting with different party delegations arriving from various Punjab districts including Lahore. He told party men that PTI government believed in transparent and indiscriminate accountability to eradicate corruption from the country.

Speaking in the context of Opposition’s planed move to lockdown the federal capital, Sarwar said that Opposition should refrain from threats of sit-ins and lockdowns because public had given Imran Khan and the PTI mandate for five years. “We will complete our constitutional term and all decisions will be taken as per public aspirations,” he affirmed.

The governor said the government did not believe in political victimization and will adhere to this policy in future also.

He assured that party workers who sacrificed for party will never be overlooked and the federal and provincial governments will give them due respect.