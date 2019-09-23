Share:

HAFIZABAD-Four dengue patients were on Sunday admitted to DHQ Hospital Hafizabad who were infected by dengue virus in Rawalpindi and Malaysia.

The patients were identified as: Zaheer Abbas, resident of Wijwan who fell ill in Malaysia few days ago and recently returned to his native village. He visited DHQ Hospital yesterday for treatment where he was diagnosed with dengue fever and subsequently admitted.

Similarly, three other patients including Qasim Ali of Solgin Kharl, Umair Hassan of Dera Maskeen Shah and Muhammad Ashraf, resident of Hafizabad city were working in different shops in Rawalpindi where they contracted dengue virus. Upon return to hometown, they also visited DHQ Hospital where they were diagnosed as having dengue fever.

According to CEO District Health Authority Dr Rahmatullah Saqib, the patients are being given proper treatment and special ward has been set up in DHQ Hospital for dengue patients. According to official source, no dengue patient has so far been reported from any place of the district and teams have been deputed to spray different localities.

15 KIDS FALL UNCONSCIOUS

Fifteen children, aged between seven and ten years, resident of age in village Kassesay, fell unconscious after taking langar distributed by a local namely Amjad, son of Muhammad Inayat. The affected children including Fatima, Tasawar Ali, Ali, Akhtar, Fazal, Imtiaz, Humayun, Nasrullah, Imran, Zain Ali, Jamshed, Qaiser, Falak Sher Hassan and Mubashar were rushed to the hospital where they were progressing satisfactorily. The police have started investigation into the incident.