SIALKOT - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said the PTI government was striving hard to raise living standard of the people by providing all basic facilities at their doorsteps. Addressing a public meeting in Bhaagowal village after inaugurating a newly established NADRA Swift Registration Centre (NSRC), she said the revolutionary programmes of Ehsaas and Sehat Cards initiated as per Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision would help the poor and deserving and thus ending poverty. With socio-economic protection under the programmes, they would also contribute towards national economic development and prosperity, she added. “Now, the have-nots will also have easy access to medical treatment in government hospitals through Sehat Cards,” Dr Firdous said. She said the PTI government was also making all-out efforts to steer the country out of the crises which it had inherited. Its economic policies were now bearing fruits and the people were getting relief, she added. Firdous said for establishing a strong industrial base, the government was taking steps for ‘ease of doing business’. It was working to enhance exports, which would ultimately strengthen the national economy, she added. Earlier in a tweet, Firdous said that struggle of Imran Khan is for the common man with the prime objective to uplift the socio economic status and standard of their lives. She said that Sehat Insaf Card and Ehsas Program are practical steps of Prime Minister Imran Khan for better socio economic status of downtrodden segments of the society to support the destitute and poor. Both these programs, she said, would assist to ensure protection to the poor and deserved persons. Dr Firdous said that provision of Sehat Insaf Card was ensuring best treatment facilities at hospitals to those helpless people who could not afford expenses due to financial issues. Similarly, she said that the purpose of Ehsas Program was to provide financial support to the poor and ensure their contribution in economic development. This program, she said, had another objective to end inequality and provide opportunities to the needy persons for coming out of the poverty line.

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister said that 10.5 million families would benefit through Sehat Insaf Card and they may avail free treatment at the government hospitals worth Rs720,000.

As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said these cards would be distributed among 15 million people in next two years.