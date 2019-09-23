Share:

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said that the government is making concerted efforts to implement uniform curriculum throughout the county.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Monday, Shafqat Mahmood said we are heading towards one nation one curriculum and efforts are being made in this regard.

He said, in recent joint meeting of National Curriculum Committee, we suggested that new uniform curriculum should be implemented before March 2020 but experts from all provinces asked to extend the time limit.

The Minister Federal Education and Professional Training said that different institutions from all provinces including private schools have unanimously welcomed the government's initiative of uniform syllabus.

He said the committee has decided to provide curriculum in National as well as mother language for junior classes.

Shafqat Mahmood said we have also decided to implement uniform certification throughout the country.