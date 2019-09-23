Share:

LAHORE - A non-government organisation has demanded early passage of progressive legislation ‘Christian Marriage and Divorce Act 2019’ and implementation of job quota to protect the individual rights of Christian citizens. They demanded it at a conference arranged by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) in collaboration with People’s Commission for Minorities Rights (PCMR), lawyers, independent rights activists, media representatives, academics, civil society organizations and community leaders. Dr Yaqoob Bangash, Sher Ali Khailti, Javed Gill, Joseph Francis and Peter Jacob were among the panelists. Nabila Feroze Bhatti, Tariq Siraj, Suneel Malik and Kulsoom Sadiq were also present. Peter Jacob said, “The Federal Ministry of Human Rights’ inclusion of the recommendations given by experts group is much appreciated. With the draft bill submitted to the parliament now, one can hope that the confusions are removed and the legislation will not face any obstacles.”