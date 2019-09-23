Share:

A guard of honor was presented to ten Pakistan Army soldiers, who were martyred in Chilas road accident, during their funeral prayers at Gilgit helipad today (Monday).

According to details, prominent personalities attended the funeral of the martyrs after which, the bodies were dispatched to their native areas with military honor.

On the other hand, last rituals of 16 other victims were also performed in Skardu and Ghanche.

Earlier, at least 26 people including 10 army soldiers were killed while 11 others sustained severe wounds as a speeding passenger bus rammed into cliffs near Babusar Top on Sunday morning.

The bus carrying 37 passengers was enroute to Rawalpindi from Skardu when the mishap took place.