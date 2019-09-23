Share:

The number of HIV-positive cases is on the rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as 4,600 patients have been tested

positive in the province.

According to records, over three thousand men, one thousand women and 25 transgender persons have been tested positive for HIV in KP. As the disease is difficult to discuss, and consequently diagnose, it is believed the actual number of those carrying the HIV virus may be much higher.

According to Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) record, individuals related to the scrap industry and drug addicts, who share unhygienic medical apparatus, have been affected more by the disease, while women suffer owing to blood transfusion and unhygienic equipment used during childbirth.

The HIV virus, if left untreated, can develop into AIDS, a disease that destroys human immune systems and makes common illnesses, like the flu or diarrhoea, fatal for its patients. Although commonly associated with male homosexual behavior, the disease is no longer believed to originate from human beings, and while one of the most known of sexually-transmitted diseases (STDs), its high rate of transfer in non-sexual circumstances has meant many kinds of contact can allow the virus to move from body to body.