Share:

KARACHI - The city on Sunday witnessed hot temperature with scale rising up to 40C as low air pressure was formed in the Arabian Sea.

The meteorological department said that a low pressure is formed in the north east and central eastern areas of Arabian Sea and had turned into a severe depression, however, there is no threat to the city from it as it is moving towards Oman.

The department had predicted a mild heat wave in the city and provincial government has also issued advisory to avoid direct contact of the sunlight during the early daytime.

The officials from met office said that a low pressure was developed in the north-east Arabian Sea and has cut off sea breeze towards the city, increasing the daytime temperature to 40°C.

The temperature is likely to continue in the city for another two days (Monday and Tuesday) and an improvement in it would be witnessed by Wednesday with expected cloudy weather and chances of drizzle on Thursday or Friday under the influence of another low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal.

The officials said that there was nothing alarming in the prevailing weather conditions as it is a routine weather during the ongoing season in the city.