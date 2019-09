Share:

Karachi - JI leader Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman demanded immediate release of salaries of KMDC staff in order to provide relief to patients besides helping streamlining function. KMDC is running under Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

Mayor Karachi is in habit of complaining scarcity of funds but nothing has so far been done in benefit of citizens of Karachi.

JI always supports just cause of people and situation will become aggravated further if demands were not met.