Criticising Pakistan’s decision to join the US-led war on terror post 9/11, Prime Minister Imran Khan termed it the biggest mistake the country had ever made.

The PM, who is in the US to address United Nations General Assembly, was addressing the Council of Foreign Relations in New York today.

In his speech, the prime minister said that if the US was unsuccessful in Afghanistan for the past 19 years then would be a bleak possibility for it to become victorious even after 19 years more.

Regarding the ongoing situation in occupied Kashmir, the prime minister said that the world community should demand from India to lift the curfew in the valley.

He also noted said that Indian diplomats exposed their country's antagonism to Pakistan when its delegations made efforts to have Pakistan blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The premier also said that the previous governments failed to find a solution to the economic woes, adding that due to issues inherited by the current government, the current government had to rely on the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

PM Imran said that China, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates helped Pakistan and particularly its economy in taxing times.

On being questioned on the maltreatment of Muslims in China, the premier said that he had already too much on his plate, and any apprehensions with the Chinese government could be discussed privately.

He also further claimed that the US had left Pakistan stranded to deal with the Islamic militants the countries had created to wage war against the Soviet Union, after the Soviets withdrew from Afghanistan.

It should be noted that during the US-led war on terror, Pakistan was the third-largest recipient of American economic aid, with only Egypt and Israel receiving more aid than Pakistan. It is also worth noting that Pakistan's alienation of Afghan Islamic militants had already happened before the US war on terror, as both Pakistan and the United States were directly involved with supporting particular Islamic militant groups in Afghanistan, even after the Soviets had withdrawn from government.