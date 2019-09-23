Share:

No response from the world on the issue of Kashmir drives us to think on the reasons behind the failure of our diplomacy at international fora. All the tactics employed by our Government appear to flop, as UN has not responded appropriately as it’s charter has also been violated by revoking the article 370 and 35A of Indian constitution.

In such critical circumstances the warm welcome of killer Modi by Arab courtiers including UAE and bahrain by presenting the highest civilian award and order of rennaisance respectively, sheds a light on the fact that whenever it comes to the matters of national interest each country protect it in a well identified way. Lack of firm response from the world leads us to think peace is a distant dream in the region. Looking forward for the better future of Kashmir as well as the whole South Asia Region.

ALI HYDER,

Lahore.