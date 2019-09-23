Share:

LAHORE - A comprehensive preparatory course for FCPS/MD Part 2 candidates has concluded at King Edward Medical College, a press release said.

Arranged by Prof Bilquis Shabbir at the South Medical Ward, the five-day course began on September 16 with Prof Irshad Hussain Qureshi in the chair.

Noted medical academics including Prof Saleema Qaisera, Prof Kokab Bashir, Prof Aftab Mohsin and Prof Mushtaq Haroon, and 30 senior examiners held the mock examination of clinical cases. More than 40 candidates from all over Punjab turned up at prep trail.

KEMU Professor of Neurology Prof Ahsan Noman gave tips to the aspirants at a three-hour session. Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masoud Gondal praised Prof Bilquis Shabbir and her team for holding such an excellent academic activity. He lauded the departmental liaison and called for continuing such activities. The vice chancellor also announced preparatory course for FCPS/MS course for general surgery.