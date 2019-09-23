Share:

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has unveiled nine gigantic projects worth Rs10,692 million for develop­ment of education sector during fiscal year 2019-20 with main focus on provisions of scholarships to students, construction of new educational institutions and infra­structure development aimed at providing quality educa­tion to tribal students.

The government has also planned mega projects for provisions of basic infrastructure, increasing student enrolment, solarization of schools and establishment of new educational degree colleges and a university in merged areas of erstwhile Fata. Official sources in KP Education Department told APP on Sunday that four new degree colleges would be constructed including two for girls in Orakzai tribal district and one each for girls and boys in Wana South Waziristan at a cost of Rs250 million in 2019-20. Likewise, a state-of-the-art university would be set up in North Waziristan and practical work would start soon after completion of its feasibility studies with an estimated cost of Rs125 million.

Similarly, feasibility studies for establishment of Edu­cation City at Barwand South Waziristan would be con­ducted with an estimated cost of Rs125 million.

The government is focusing on institutional strength­ening and capacity enhancement of higher education and would launch performance based package for faculty members of teachers costing Rs220 million and profes­sors at cost of Rs180 million besides Rs500 million would be spent on provision of staff to existing general and com­merce colleges to promote higher education in erstwhile FATA. The government has decided to strengthen four BS programmes in merged areas for which Rs146 million would be spent besides allocation of Rs450 million for provision of transport facilities to higher education insti­tutions to facilitate students.

To provide uninterrupted power supply to schools, the government has planned to solarize schools costing Rs200 million. For increasing student enrolment and bringing street children under school net, the govern­ment is introducing rapid enrolment, quality improve­ment and school governance reform project with a cost of Rs200 million in current fiscal to bolster quality educa­tion based on market demands.

To engage private sector, the official said education voucher scheme (EVS) would be launched with an esti­mated cost of Rs120 million to address access and quality education challenges. Under New School Program (NEP), talented students in 200 selected schools would be pro­vided financial assistance at Rs1000 per month for which Rs96 million would be spent.

Similarly, Rs200 million would be spent under Founda­tion Assisted School (FAS) with allocation of Rs200 mil­lion that would benefit 200 schools students with provi­sion of monthly assistance of Rs1000 to talented lot.

Under provision of basic infrastructure, teachers and education facilities scheme costing Rs4210 million, the government would spend Rs500 million on furniture, Rs300million on establishment of 1000 toilet blocks, Rs100 million on 200 drinking water schemes, Rs300 million on construction of boundary walls in 200 schools, repair of existing classrooms in 4000 schools costing Rs350 million, Rs800 million for construction of addi­tional class rooms in overcrowded schools, Rs250 million for provision of free textbooks to students and Rs150 mil­lion for development of playgrounds in 500 schools.