LAHORE - Special sketches for dengue awareness were presented during all weekly children’s plays at The Lahore Arts Council at Alhamra on Sunday. Weekly children’s plays of Alhamra, which were presented here were Ainak Wala Jin, Alla Deen Ka Chirag, Taleem and Putli Tamasha. Through all the plays massages about dengue virus were delivered successfully. The Lahore Arts Council has got all its halls, art galleries, lawns, Adbi Bethak, classrooms and other adjoining sites sprayed to eliminate dengue virus from Alhamra Art Centre. Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said the council is a cultural centre. “It is our responsibility to provide a clean environment to the participants of all programmes held at our premises,” he said. He directed the authorities to include dengue awareness messages in commercial and family dramas under Alhamra. Drama specific features of the dengue rescue campaign should be presented, he said. He constituted a three-member committee that will submit its report on a daily basis by inspecting inside and outside buildings of both the complexes.