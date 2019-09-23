Share:

RAWALPINDI - In a bid to provide the best health facilities to people at their doorstep, the district health authority has acquired a land of 60-kanal for setting up a new hospital in Johria near Chakri.

District Planning Officer Dr Ali Ahsan said that earlier Minister Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan had sought feasibility report for establishment of a 100-bed new hospital in Johria. He said that the Authority had acquired 60-kanal land which was owned by Punjab government. Ahsan said that the initial estimate of the hospital was Rs500 million and PC-1 of the project would be sent to Punjab government for approval after receiving the technical report.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant being completed at the cost of over Rs2129 million would be handed over to Health Department by October 30. Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Saqib Zafar said on Sunday that the state-of-the-art facility inaugurated in August 2012 at Shamsabad would be ready soon for the city residents and people of the adjoining localities.

He said that completion of the RIUKT was in final stages and Punjab government was determined to upgrade existing health facilities in Rawalpindi and using all available resources to bring a visible change in the delivery of health services.

He said that Rs200 million had been released for the year 2019-2020, adding that after completion of 3 floors of the project, it would be handed over to the Health Department