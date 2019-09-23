Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority has started repair, rehabilitation, beautification and patch work of 46 important roads in the city at a cost of Rs 600 million. Director General of Lahore Development Authority Muhammad Usman Moazzam visited Gulberg, Allama Iqbal Town, Thokar Niaz Beg, Canal Road and Raiwind Road on Sunday for inspection of work and ordered that rehabilitation work be finished by 15th of October.Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan briefed the director general about the work.