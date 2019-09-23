Share:

Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla held a bilateral meeting with Mohamad Arrif Md Yousaf, speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives at the sideline of Euro-Asian Conference in Noor Sultan Aastana, Kazakhstan.

Th Senate delegation comprised of Senator Nouman Wazir, Senator Manzoor Kakar, and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla for the Euro-Asian Conference in Kazakhstan.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla shared and discussed a draft resolution on human rights violations, with specific reference of Kashmir. He urged that the world take notice of human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

During the meeting several issues were discussed, especially the Kashmir situation, for which the speaker of Malaysian House of Representatives assured moral and diplomatic support to Pakistan.

The Malaysian side expressed interest to invest in Pakistan for which a high level delegation, under the leadership of speaker, is scheduled to pay visit in the first week of October.