Expressing concerns over grave human rights violations and inhuman curfew in occupied Kashmir, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Farooq Haider Khan on Monday said that Indian premier Narendra Modi was following the footprints of Hitler, ARY News reported.

Addressing a gathering of Kashmiri community in Lahore, Farooq Haider said that the western countries did not compromise on human rights and

added that the soon the entire world would stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiris.

On the occasion, he said that Modi did an experiment in occupied Kashmir and if the world kept mum on it, India would move forward to Azad

Kashmir. The AJK prime minister said that real target on India was Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that China, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates had helped Pakistan and particularly it’s economy in testing times.

Addressing the Council of Foreign Relations in New York, PM Imran had said that the previous governments had failed to find a solution to the

economic woes, adding that due to the persistent issues, the current government had to rely on the International Monetary Fund (IMF).