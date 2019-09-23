Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Press Club (NPC) Secretary Anwar Raza has appointed senior sports journalist Raja Mohsin Ijaz as Chairman of NPC’s Sports Development and Promotion Committee.

“There is an urgent need of providing healthy sporting activities to the members of the NPC,” Anwar said while talking to Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) President Mohsin Ali. When Anwar requested Mohsin to lend helping hand in this regard, Mohsin replied: “RISJA will closely work with Raja Mohsin and the NPC to ensure revival of sports activities at the press club.”

Raja said: “It is indeed a great honour for entire sports community that the NPC Secretary has selected me to deliver.”

I will try my level best to turn the NPC into a sporting hub. I will invite professional players and athletes from every sporting field and honour them at the NPC. We will also conduct the Annual NPC Cricket Tournament in November after consultations. It will be conducted in a professional manner. We will also award shields and certificates to different athletes, who have won laurels for the country at international level.”