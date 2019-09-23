Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi on Sunday separately visited the residence of the martyred Major Adeel Shahid at Gulistan-e-Jauhar and offered condolence with his father Shahid Zaidi. Provincial ministers Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Murtaza Baloch, Murtaza Wahab and Commissioner Karachi also accompanied the chief minister during the visit.

The chief minister said that Shaheed Adeel sacrificed his life for this beloved country and “it becomes our duty to look after his family members,” he said.

The chief minister met with Shaheed Adeel’s children, Master Ali Adeel, Fatima and twins and sat them in his lap.

The chief minister also met with mother and other family members of Shaheed Adeel and assured them that he would not let them alone. “I am with you and will look after you like my family members,” he said.

Ali Zaidi also accompanied by the provincial lawmaker Bilal Ghaffar visited the martyr’s residence and said that the sacrifice given by Major Adeel will bear fruit and peace would prevail in the country.

“We are here to salute to the parents and family who bear the loss of their loved ones for the nation,” he said adding that it was due to sacrifices of these men that peace had returned in the country and is moving towards stability.