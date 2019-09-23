Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Sunday reiterated his firm resolve of taking mega corruption cases to logical conclusion.

The NAB Chairman, in a Press statement, said that the Bureau had recovered embezzled amount of Rs 71 billion and deposited the same to the national exchequer in last 22 months, besides filing 600 corruption references in various Accountability Courts.

The average conviction ratio of cases was over 70 per cent, which was unprecedented as compared to other anti-corruption institutions, he added.

He said that NAB was performing its duties without any discrimination as its priority was to eradicate corruption from the country and all possible measures were being taken to achieve that goal.

NAB, he said, had returned billion of rupees to the deserving which were looted by illegal housing societies from them and 43 suspects involved in Mudarba and Musharka scams had been apprehended, besides filing references against them in the respective accountability courts.

He said that directives had already been issued to the Bureau’s all Director Generals to arrest the Proclaimed Offenders.

At present, some 1,210 corruption references were in various Accountability Courts and NAB had decided to file early hearing pleas for them, he added.

According to Gallup and Gillani, 59 per cent persons have expressed satisfaction over the performance of NAB.