LAHORE - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday warned the government that if anyone tried to stop his “million march” towards Islamabad then nobody will be able to work.

He said that every sector of the country is facing uncertainty while the human rights organisations are also worried. “Youth were promised jobs. But, they are losing jobs. The present government has broken all previous records by accepting loans. The loans are multiplying while traders feel insecure. Novody is ready to invest,” the JUI-F leader said.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman stated this while addressing the second session of the International Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference held at Wahdat Road in Lahore on Sunday.

A large number of religious leaders also attended the conference.

He said that the pro-democracy and pro-religion people are quite worried about the developments taking place in the country.

“We are fighting for the rights of ordinary citizens. We are the voice of people and we are coming,” he said while referring to his planned protest march to dislodge the government.

The JUI leader further claimed that even China and Iran are not happy with Pakistan due to the policies of the present regime.

He also criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan stating that the fake Prime Minister held a rally in Azad Kashmir by assembling government employees.

“People rejected his rally in Azad Kashmir while our rally there was a proof that we are the spokesperson of the public,” he said.

“This illegal and incompetent government must be removed. All the political parties unanimously declared that the previous elections were rigged. We are coming to Islamabad to protest against rigging. Every political worker and entire nation is with us.”

The JUI chief also announced his support to the people of Kashmir and said that since the Pakistani rulers would never stay in the battlefield to fight India, the people of this country would have to do something to support Kashmir.

Several other JUI leaders including Allama Shah Muhammad Awais Noorani, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Maulana Muhammad Amjad Khan also spoke on this occasion.

Meanwhile, the Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference passed a joint resolution to strongly condemn the atrocities being committed by Indian Army on the people of Occupied Kashmir.

The conference also demanded the United Nations and other world bodies that the curfew must be lifted from the Occupied Kashmir.

They also demanded the world powers to launch criminal investigations against India and help stop the killings in the Occupied Kashmir.