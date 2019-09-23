Share:

SIALKOT - A comprehensive plan has been prepared for promotion of olive cultivation in Punjab and Azad Kashmir. Official sources told APP here on Sunday that Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Jehlum, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Chakwal and Khushab districts are the proposed area for olive cultivation in Punjab.

According to a research conducted by Barani Agricultural Research Institute (BARI), Chakwal, the environment, temperatures, soil types, average rainfall and other related growth factors in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Jehlum, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Chakwal and Khushab areas are exactly according to olive cultivation requirements.