Governor Punjab Ch Mohammad Sarwar has said that Pak-Australia annual trade volume has gone up to 1.9 billion Australian dollars which is a clear proof of close and friendly ties between the two countries.

He said that war hysteria of Indian PM Narendra Modi has endangered the peace of this region. Even today Pakistan is playing its role for regional and world peace, he said adding that Pakistan sacrifices against terrorism are example for whole world.

The Governor Punjab stated this while talking to Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr. Geoffrey Shaw and Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam who held separate meetings with him at Governor House Lahore on Monday.

During the meetings, various issues including the Kashmir dispute came under discussion.

While taking to Australian High Commissioner, Chaudhry Sarwar said that more than twelve thousands students are pursuing higher education in Australian institutes and Australian government is facilitating and supporting them.

While demanding from Australia to play its role in resolving Kashmir issue and end atrocities on Kashmiris, Governor Punjab said that it’s now mandatory for the world to play role to end atrocities on Kashmiris and resolve Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions for peace and development in this region.

“Pakistan is willing to have peaceful relations with neighbors, until India doesn’t stop oppression in Kashmir, ties will not improved and peace will only be a dream” he added.

Later Chaudhry Sarwar met Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and discussed with him matters related to government, politics and other issues.