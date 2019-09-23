Share:

Toronto - “Pakistan is open for business, trade and investment by Canadian companies,” said High Commissioner Raza Bashir Tarar while addressing an event organised by Organisation of Pakistani Entrepreneurs of North America (OPEN) at Toronto.

While highlighting potential of Pakistan-Canada bilateral trade, the High Commissioner said that Pakistan’s Investment Policy is one of the most liberal in the region. Canadian oil, gas and solar energy firms can benefit from profit making opportunities in Pakistan. He added that Pakistan needs FDI in key sectors. Canada can help Pakistan in sectors like infrastructure, agro-business, health, Science, Technology, Innovation and education sectors.

High Commissioner appreciated the initiative taken by OPEN Toronto Chapter for bringing together Pakistani entrepreneurs and sharing their experience and knowledge of available resources to conduct business and trade. He informed the forum that Pakistan’s exports to Canada have witnessed a consistent increase and with the collaboration of the private sectors of the two countries, we can increase our primary export products including textiles, leather goods, sports goods, chemicals, carpets/rugs and medical instruments.

He said that through hard work, dedication and integrity the Pakistan diaspora hold a respectable reputation in Canada and the High Commission and Consulate Generals of Pakistan stand ready to provide them all possible assistance to harness the huge potential for enhancing Pak-Canada economic ties.

While referring to International Day of Peace, the High Commissioner stated that, the inhuman and provocative actions by India in Occupied Kashmir threatend peace and security in South Asia which in return would hamper economic progress. “Without resolution of the Kashmir dispute, peace and stability will continue to elude the South Asian region and hamper the realisation of its full potential”, he added.

OPEN President, Toronto Chapter Salik Sulaiman Malik gave a detailed presentation on sharing of resources and expertise by the volunteer driven, not-for-profit organisation among the entrepreneurs of Pakistani origin.