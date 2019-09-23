Share:

KARACHI - PIA Scouts Provincial Secretary Shamas Khan has said that scouting is the name of peace, sympathy, love, brotherhood and duty to humanity.

He expressed these views in his presidential speech on the closing ceremony of scout’s week at provincial headquarters.

The provincial officials Syed Mehboob Shah Qadri, Ghulam Qadir, Muhammad Tariq, Sanaullah Bazinjo, Raja Zahid Ahmed, Khalid Mehmood, Nasir Khan and others provincials & district officials attended this event. District Secretary Sibtain Shigry was the programe organizer.

According to the press note of provincial spokesman Syed Mehboob Shah Qadri all over Pakistan, PIA scouts headquarters Karachi, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar, numerous scouts participated in different activities of the scout’s week.