Share:

SIALKOT-Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the burning issue of Kashmir remained the focus of discussions between the Saudi leadership and Prime Minister Imran Khan during the recently concluded visit of the Premier.

The premier successfully highlighted the Kashmir issue in talks with the Saudi leadership, she said while talking to media here.

She informed that the PM brought ground realities about Indian state terrorism in the occupied Kashmir into the knowledge of the Saudi leadership.

Dr Firdous said the defense of Haramain Shareefain is part of the faith of every Muslim and Pakistan would always stand shoulder to shoulder with Saudi Arabia for ensuring safety of the holy places.

Dr Firdous said that in the prevailing situation, visit of the prime minister and address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) have got much importance as the entire world is focusing on implementation of the UN resolutions for a peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute.

She pointed out that the held Kashmir has already become a flash point between the two nuclear neighbours - Pakistan and India. The special assistant said that Pakistan would not hold negotiations with India till end of state terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the occupying Indian forces.

Dr Firdous said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would shake the conscience of the international community during his address to the UN General Assembly and urge the world to use its influence for halting state terrorism, larger-scale human rights violations, prolonged curfew, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said that Indian dream to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council would never be materialised.

The SAPM expressed her hope that unprecedented sacrifices being rendered by Kashmiris would bear fruit and the sun of freedom would soon rise on the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the special assistant to prime minister on information and broadcasting inaugurated the newly-established NADRA Swift Registration Center (NSRC) at village Bhaagowal near Sialkot here in the evening.

It was the second NSRC in her electoral constituency (NA-72, Sialkot-I). Earlier, she had established a NADRA office and a regional passport office at her native village Koobey Chak to facilitate the people of her electoral constituency at local level.

She also laid the foundation stone of reconstruction of the dilapidated main Sialkot-Head Marala Road during a special ceremony held at Kotli Loharaan village near here.