Prime Minister Imran Khan would hold an important meeting with President Donald Trump today during which the current situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) would come under discussion.

Trump is meeting Pakistani leader a day after attending a rally in Houston, which was organised by Indian PM Narendra Modi.

This would be second meeting between the two leaders since July when the US president offered to mediate on Kashmir dispute. Trump also hold telephone talks with the leaders of Pakistan and India in August amid lockdown in IoK.

Today, the prime minister will also meet with his British counterpart Boris Johnson over a breakfast, and later Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will call on the PM.

Other important engagements of PM Imran include, meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Swiss President Ueli Maurer, World Bank President David Malpass and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

The prime minister will also address the Council of Foreign Relations today.

The premier is also scheduled to speak at the United Nations Climate Action Summit 2019 in New York.