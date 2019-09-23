Share:

WASHINGTON - The United States aims to avoid war with Iran and the additional troops ordered to be deployed in the Gulf region are for “deterrence and defence,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday. Speaking to Fox News Sunday, Pompeo added that he was confident U.S. President Donald Trump would take action if such deterrence measures fail and that this was well understood by the Iranian leadership. “Our mission set is to avoid war,” Pompeo said. “You saw what Secretary Esper announced on Friday, we are putting additional forces in the region for the purpose of deterrence and defence,” he said. Pompeo said Washington was taking measures to deter Tehran, but he added that Trump would take necessary action if Tehran failed to change its behaviour. “If that deterrence should continue to fail, I am also confident that President Trump would continue to take the actions that are necessary,” he added.