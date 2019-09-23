Share:

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that employment of lacs of people is linked with plastic industry and problems of plastic industry will be resolved soon.

He was talking to a delegation comprising representatives of Plastic Industry which called on him at Civil Secretariat here on Monday. Additional Secretary Industries and concerned officials of Industries and Trade Department were also present on this occasion.

During the meeting talks were also held regarding imposition of ban on usage of shopping bags and law making. Representatives of delegation belonging to plastic industry apprised the Provincial Minister about the problems relating to plastic industry and law making regarding imposition of ban on shopping bags and other reservations.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that consultations with stakeholders regarding imposition of ban on shopping bags and legislation will be done in near future. He said that representatives of plastic industry should give their alternate proposals as a substitute to shopping bags.

The Provincial Minister said that stakeholders should submit their proposals consisting of short term, medium term and long term planning. Future line of action will be decided in consultation with plastic manufacturers, he concluded.