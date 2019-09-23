Share:

LAHORE - The World Columnist Club and International Human Rights Movement staged a demonstration for Kashmir outside the US Consulate on Sunday.

Dozens of participants chanted slogans for Kashmir’s freedom and condemned India’s move that stripped Kashmir of the special constitutional status. The protesters chanted slogans against draconian laws imposed by the Modi regime in Occupied Valley. Curfew in Indian-occupied Kashmir has entered 50th day.

The demonstration was organized to draw attention of the international community to this most critical issue of abrogation of Article 370 & 35-A of the Indian constitution.

IHRM President Muhammad Nasir Iqbal Khan said that UN should decide the matter on merit and not on the basis of financial interests of some countries. If India has not implemented UN resolutions, the UN Secretary General has to clearly decide the future of Kashmir.

Social activist Mukhdoom Waseem Qureshi expressed his concerns over India’s controversial move to abrogate Article 370 and 35A on Kashmir. “The conscience of the world must press on India to restore humanity and its constitutional identity be restoring the abrogated articles,” he said.

Protesters were holding placards of heads of states of the US, China, Russia, France, Iran, England, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Japan , Canada , Malaysia , Germany and UN General Secretary urging them to play their role to end the oppressive rule of India in occupied valley.