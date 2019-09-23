Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PTI-led government will not tolerate any hurdle in the way of public service.

“The government has initiated indiscriminate action against the officials not interested in public service,” he said. He said he assumed the office of the chief minister to fulfill the promise of public service. “The PTI government will go to any extent to ensure progress and prosperity in the province,” the chief minister said in a statement on Sunday. He said that focus was on self-projection in the past, but the PTI government wants just welfare of the masses. “Our government will not squander taxpayers’ money like previous governments did. The PTI government has launched projects, which will give direct benefit to the public,” he said.

“People have been deprived of their basic necessities of life in the previous tenures. People of the province used to wait painfully for basic necessities in the past and their deprivations increased manifold after funds were spent on the projects of rulers’ choice instead of those meant for public welfare. The PTI government has imposed a ban on spending funds of southern Punjab’s share on any other project, he added. Development funds allocated for southern Punjab will be spent on projects in southern Punjab only, he said.

MODI HAS DUG A DITCH FOR HIMSELF

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir are trampling all moral values. “By revoking special status of Kashmir, Modi has dug a ditch for himself. Nefarious designs like genocide of Kashmiris will lead to fall of Narendra Modi,” he said. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting the war of Kashmir and its people with courage at every forum and the Kashmir dispute has become an international issue under his leadership. He said that Modi should keep in mind his days are numbered. He said the oppressor will be doomed and truth will prevail in near future. He said the Pakistani nation pays Kashmiris glowing tributes for showing courage in the face of Indian oppression and brutalities. He said that Pakistanis will stand by innocent and oppressed Kashmiris like a solid rock. He said the Pakistani nation stands by Kashmiri people in every thick and thin.

SAUDI NATIONAL DAY

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that National Day of Saudi Arabia depicts a bright and shiny chapter of Islamic history and heritage. He said that Saudi Arabia is an exemplary state of modern era. The chief minister extended his heartfelt felicitations to the government of Saudi Arabia and the people on their National Day. He said that he congratulates from the core of his heart the King of Saudi Arabia Shah Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and the Royal family on their National Day.

“Saudi Arabia has achieved new destinations of progress under the present leadership. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historical relations. Strong and cordial relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are centuries old. Friendship of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia holds the status of an example. Saudi Arabia has extended every possible support and help to Pakistan in the times of trial and need,” he said.

CRACKDOWN ON DRUG

PEDDLERS

The Punjab government has decided to launch a crackdown on drug peddlers across Punjab.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered indiscriminate action against those involved in drug peddling. He said that those involved in drug peddling outside educational institutions do not deserve any concession. “Those poisoning minds and veins of our youth deserve a place behind the bars. Police and concerned departments should eliminate such elements from the society,” he said.

LOSS OF LIVES IN ROAD ACCIDENT

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives of army jawans and civilians in a bus accident near Babusar Top.

The chief minister also expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured passengers. He said the Punjab government equally shares grief of the bereaved families and stands by them in their time of sorrow.