LAHORE - The Punjab University will organise a seminar on Kashmir at Faisal Auditorium at 11am on Tuesday.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Mir Kamal Khan, Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar and eminent scholars, journalists and social workers will participate in the event to highlight the assault of the Modi government on Kashmir’s legal status and violations of human rights in the Indian-held Valley.

Separately, aimed at promoting national solidarity and express solidarity with Kashmiris, the Third 5-Day All Pakistan Co-Curricular Competitions 2019 will begin at the Punjab University IER tomorrow with participation of over 2000 students from Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Competitions will be held in 17 categories.

The event is a joint venture of the Punjab University, Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), The Educationist and the NAB.

Punjab Higher Education Commission Punjab Chairman Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid will be the chief guest while PU VC Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar will preside over the event at Faisal Auditorium at 9:30am on Monday (today). Ten halls of the university will be utilized from September 23 to September 27 for the event. More than 2,000 participants have come from all over Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.