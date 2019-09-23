Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter president and leader of parliamentary party in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the Sindh government was not giving a favour by cleaning the city as it was their responsibility after not lifting the garbage during last 11-years of their rule in the province. Addressing a press conference at the Insaf House on Sunday, he said firstly the rulers showed a drama by wearing a blue jacket and now they were showing a farce by wearing a red shirt.

He asked was it not the responsibility of the chief minister to ensure proper lifting of garbage in past years. He said the government was warning people of arrest for littering but who was responsible for littering the province during previous 11 years. “Will anyone be arrested for past failures,” he asked and added that the rulers turned the city of lights into city of garbage.

He said funds released for lifting garbage were not released from the pocket of chief minister but from the taxpayers’ money. He asked the chief minister to divulge details of the budget of Clean Karachi drive.

He accused Sharjeel Memon of corrupt practices and said that he used to run an estate agency and video shop but became billionaire overnight. Even he has a bomb proof residence which he made from billions extorted by giving government advertisement to ‘dummy newspaper’ on basis of commission.

He said Sindh is the province where dead bodies are shifted not on ambulances but on thermopile sheets. He advised the chief minister that besides clearing garbage of Karachi he should also clean garbage from his cabinet.

He said the education degrees of Sindh Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla were fake as he submitted the degree of one named Mukesh Kumar Bansri, a resident of Sujawal Thatta, which is a sheer fraud.

He said Mukesh Kumar Chawla has opened dozens of wine houses in Sindh, despite the fact that wine is forbidden even in Hindu and Christian religions. He said his department registered 600 vehicles and out of them 477 were registered on fake papers.

Haleem Adil advised Bilawal Zardari to also clean his own house on priority. He said Murtaza Wahab is involved in huge corruption in horticulture society. He is not eligible to become advisor or keep any public office. He said even chief minister Murad Ali Shah is involved himself in Thatta Sugar Mills corruption case.