ISLAMABAD-The vendors of federal capital’s Sabzi Mandi (fruits and vegetables market I-11) and Aabpara Market are using plastic bags despite ban imposed by the federal government.

Vendors in Sabzi Mandi said that the government before banning plastic bags had to provide them with alternative solution.

A fruit vendor said that cotton bags were a bit expensive than polythene bags so the government should introduce inexpensive shopping bags for convenience of the general public.

He said that there was no ban in Rawalpindi and its use was very common at every nook and corner of the garrison city. “People buy fruits from my stall and demand plastic bags,” he added.

Earlier, representatives of market committee of Sabzi Mandi had a detailed meeting with the Secretary of Ministry of Climate Change Hassan Nasir Jamy demanded a week’s time to fully ban plastic bags. The ministry, however, made it clear that this should not be treated as any extension in the ban imposed in the federal capital.

A senior official of the ministry said that the ban was not imposed overnight rather 8-month-long consultations and deliberations were held with traders, plastic recycle association, experts, journalists and environmentalists.