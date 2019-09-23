Share:

LAHOR - A senior citizen, resident of CMA Colony, Lahore Cantonment, has approached the Executive Engineer Officer, LESCO, Sadar Sub-Division, many a time with the complaint of excessive billing and the request for the installation of a check meter at his residence - but has failed to get the needful done. Munawar Mir (156-Abid Majeed Road) has a three-member family living in two rooms. They use two ACs (of 1.5 tons and 1 ton, respectively) and receive a bill of about Rs50,000 a month. He thinks that his meter is faulty otherwise his bill should not exceed Rs 25,000 a month. He got checked through private experts the working of his ACs and was told that the meter is causing the problem. He met the Executive Engineer Officer with the request that a check meter should be fixed at his residence to see how much electricity he is using every month. Munawar Mir said that the LESCO has check meters in its stocks and the EEO also passed orders to the relevant staff to fix one at the premises. So far, he complains, the orders have not been implemented because of which is being overcharged every month. He has appealed to the LESCO chief to look into the matter urgently.