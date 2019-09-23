Share:

SIALKOT-A large number of members of Sikh Yatrees including women and those came from abroad on Sunday participated in the concluding session of three-day long “Joti Jot Festival” held at Gurdawara Baabey Di Beri Sialkot here.

They performed their religious rituals prayed for national peace, prosperity and integrity. They also distributed charity foods there

Several Sikhs recalled their pre-partition sweet memories. They said that every religion of the world gives the lesson of love, peace, unity, integrity, brotherhood, tolerance, affection and respect of humanity as well. Sardar Jaskaran Singh, caretaker of Gurdwara Baabey Di Beri Sialkot, informed that the Sikhs celebrate the Joti Jot Festival in memory of the last days of the Baba Jee Guru Nanak Jee.

On this occasion, the Sikh Yatrees from United Kingdom (UK) strongly condemned Indian state terrorism in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They also expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people in landlocked Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Sikh Yatrees also visited Gurdawara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur-Shakargarh near here. They also performed their religious rituals there.