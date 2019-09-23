Share:

LAHORE - A man, his wife and mother were found shot dead at their house in Nishtar Colony police precincts late Sunday night. Their bullet-riddled bodies were sent to the morgue for autopsy.

The alleged killer is said to be a close relative of the victims. Police sources said that some property dispute was the reason behind the triple murder. A family member of the victims told the police that Muhammad Ali opened straight fire on his brother Hammad Ahmad, his wife Lubna Hammad, and mother Gulshan Bibi. As a result, all the three victims died on the spot. The killer fled instantly on a car.

A police official said the bodies were lying in a pool of blood next to each other as they entered the house. Initial police investigations revealed that Ali had developed a property dispute with his brother Hammad.

Forensic experts also visited the crime scene late night to collect the evidences. The firing also triggered panic in the residential locality as many people gathered outside the victim’s house soon after the incident. Further investigation was underway.