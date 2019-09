Share:

DUBAI - Two flights were diverted from Dubai International Airport on Sunday due to suspected drone activity, the hub’s operator said - at least the second disruption of its kind there this year. Arrivals were disrupted for about 15 minutes after midday (0800 GMT), said a spokesman for Dubai Airports, which owns and manages the world’s busiest airport for international travel. The airport is usually quiet at that time of day. The Dubai government’s media office and the UAE government media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.