The war rhetoric in the Middle East has reached new levels after the United States (US) troop build-up in the Gulf. The US announcement of deploying more troops and missile defence equipment to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will disturb the balance of power in the region. The deployment of additional troops contradicts what the US President Donald Trump said to the reporters a day before the announcement of sending more reinforcement to the kingdom and UAE. Even the new sanctions against Iran’s central bank contradicted Trump’s words when he said that restraint “shows far more strength” and that he did not wish an all-out war with Iran. One sanction after another one to cripple down Iran’s economy is nothing short of fighting an economic war against Tehran. Nevertheless, the ongoing aggression against Tehran is not because of the attacks on the Saudi oil instalments. Though the US has called the strike on Saudi oil instalments as an act of war, it is evident that Iran has long been a thorn in the US eyes.

But the recent attacks, that Iran denies responsibility for, have, however, provided the Saudi-US alliance with an opportunity to paint Tehran the evil. Though the Saudi officials do not directly blame Iran for the attack, the officials denying Houthis’ involvement in the attack mean that they think Iran as the instigator of the attacks. And as a response to the US belligerence, Iran’s strong statements are also alarming. Iran’s foreign minister, Jawad Zarif’s comments in this regard are not to be taken lightly. If the US or Saudi forces attack Iran, the latter will have no other option but to go for “all-out war”. When the US ante is up against Tehran, and Saudi Arabia is blaming Iran for the attacks, China and Russia need to play a proactive role in defusing the situation between Iran and its rivals. Otherwise, the looming conflict will put the whole region on fire.