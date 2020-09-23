Share:

LAHORE - At least 18 people were killed while 960 sustained injuries in 896 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of total injured, 602 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 358 minor injured victims were treated at the incident sites by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday. The analysis showed that 389 drivers, 25 juvenile drivers, 154 pedestrians, and 435 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.